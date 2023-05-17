Jammu, May 17 (PTI) The G20 meeting in Srinagar next week is a "big opportunity" for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase its true potential, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is being held in the summer capital from May 22 to 24.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Benam Tosh chaired a security review meeting, which was attended by officers of the Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, IB, CID, DSB and police, to review the security arrangements in the border district ahead of the G20 event, officials said.

Talking to reporters before joining the one-day working committee meeting of the BJP at its headquarters here, Singh said, he along with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, will attend the meeting to be inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

"It is a big opportunity for J&K to showcase its potential. The delegates will mostly go to Dal Lake for sightseeing and watch cultural programmes on May 22 but the real business will be happening during the next two days,” Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said.

Singh, who represents Udhampur parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha, said such an international event taking place in Srinagar would send a positive message in the country and across the globe.

On the agenda of the working committee meeting, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing nine years in office and the party intends to celebrate the occasion across the country.

Later, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina presided over the working committee meeting which was attended by all senior party leaders and also addressed by BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of J&K, Tarun Chugh, virtually from Delhi.

The BJP is celebrating the completion of nine years of the Modi-led government at the Centre from May 30 to June 22 and planning to hold public rallies in all constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

A BP leader said the meeting was convened to chalk out a detailed programme to educate people about the government policies and achievements over the past nine years.

The Union minister is chairing a high-level meeting of heads of various educational institutes here on Thursday

All Vice Chancellors of universities, directors of institutions and other heads of institutions are attending the meeting to deliberate and decide on how to foster strong inter-institutional collaboration among the universities and institutions of the region, an official said.

Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Government Prof Ajay Sood and Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Dr N Kalaiselvi are also attending the meeting, the official said.

Meanwhile, Tosh reviewed the security arrangements in the border district of Samba due to the perceived threat to the G20 meeting and directed police officers to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The nefarious designs of anti-national elements and anti-social elements must be thwarted, the SSP said.

He directed all station house officers and supervisory officers to conduct verification of guests at hotels, and restaurants, as well as tenants and labourers working near the International Border (IB) on priority.

