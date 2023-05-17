Mumbai, May 17: Jaisalmer district collector Tina Dabi landed herself in a major controversy after she ordered to evict Pakistani Hindu migrants living in the city. Soon after she ordered the official eviction, #TinaDabi started to trend on Twitter. The incident came to light after the settlements of Pakistani Hindu migrants, who were living in Jaisalmer were demolished on IAS officer Tina Dabi's order.

Acting on Tina Dabi's order, officials in Jaisalmer bulldozed the temporary settlements of Pakistani Hindu migrants living in the city. After their houses were demolished, the migrants reached the Jaisalmer district collector's office and began a protest. Speaking about the incident, protesting migrants said that they will continue to protest against the order until they are resettled elsewhere. IAS Tina Dabi Munches Snacks While Shopping in Saree Shop, Netizens Slam 2015 UPSC Topper After Video Goes Viral.

IAS Tina Dabi Defends Official Order

Even though people trolled her and some even questioned her decision, IAS officer Tina Dabi defended her move. In her defence, Dabi said that the action was taken after they received complaints from locals and the sarpanch of Amarsagar. As per reports, the complainants had accused the Hindu migrants from Pakistan of illegally occupying the land belonging to the state govt urban improvement trust (UIT).

Before being bulldozed, the Jaisalmer district collector also said that prior notices were sent to the Pakistani Hindu migrants in order to vacate the land. However, no heed was paid. Post this, the action was taken. Reportedly, 28 encroachments have been removed by the Jaisalmer district officials on Tina Dabi's order. Tina Dabi Has Narrow Escape After Firecracker Bursts Near Her Face During Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

Dabi Cites 'Lack of Communication'

The Pakistani Hindu migrants, who have been displaced from their country were reportedly staying in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area, which is about four kilometres from the district headquarters. Meanwhile, the protestors have also claimed that their houses were ablaze and a woman who was agitating against the administration's decision was forcefully dragged.

After facing backlash from the BJP and several other groups for eviction of Pakistan Hindu Refugees, Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi cited a lack of communication during the demolition of their homes. Dabi said that there was a clear lack of communication in dealing with the demolition of Pak Hindu refugee homes in the district. In a meeting with the refugees, Dabi said, "Those Pakistan refugees who have got citizenship are eligible for land and we are working in that direction."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).