Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 16 national highway projects in Manipur with an investment of Rs 4,148 crores covering a total length of 298 kms.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the projects will provide all-weather connectivity to Manipur with the rest of the country and the neighbouring countries. These highway projects will boost agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region, besides facilitating health care and emergency service to the remotest of the areas and generating employment and self-employment opportunities.

While inaugurating the projects in Imphal Gadkari said projects worth Rs 5000 crores have also been sanctioned for the state and the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) will be completed within six months and the work will start in a year's time.

He said the expansion of highways in the state will be recommended under the Bharatmala Phase ll.

"Prime Minister is giving highest priority to the northeast and road infrastructure will contribute in the development of Manipur and make it socially and economically strong," he said.

The minister said that water, power, transport and communication are the four most important things for the development of industry, for generating employment and eradicating poverty.

"Manipur is a very beautiful state with immense potential for tourism," said Gadkari.

Gadkari also sought the cooperation of all the stakeholders for the resolution of problems and completion of projects in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

