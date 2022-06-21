Noida, Jun 21 (PTI) With the arrest of five people, the Noida police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a major vehicle-lifting gang involved in stealing more than 150 cars and motorcycles from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The inter-state gang would lift vehicles from the NCR and get those dismantled in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, before selling off the vehicle parts illegally, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"Those arrested have been identified as Navyuddin alias Nabeenu, Tanveer Saifi, Shah Alam Rizwan and Mohit Kumar. They were held by officials of the Sector 39 police station under the supervision of ACP (Noida zone 1) Ankita Sharma," Singh told reporters.

"Nabeenu, who hails from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, and his associate Atul, who is at large, lifted vehicles from various locations in the NCR and then took those to Tanveer, Shah Alam and Rizwan in Bulandshahr, where the trio dismantled the vehicles. The parts were given to Mohit for sale while the body of a vehicle would be sold as scrap," he said.

Police said they have recovered stolen vehicles, including 12 motorcycles, two cars and an auto-rickshaw, two engines and one chassis of four-wheelers, 74 tyres without rim and 37 with rim, 11 CNG cylinders and a large number of vehicle parts from the members of the gang.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft) and 411 (receiving stolen property), among other sections, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

