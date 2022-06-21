Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL recruitment 2022 for the posts of Mechanical Engineer , Civil Engineer and many other posts will begin on June 23 2022. Interest and eligible candidate can apply for the posts on hindustanperoleum.com. The HPCL Recruitment 2022 process will end on July 22, 2022.

Candidates are advised to submit only one application. In case of multiple applications from a candidate, the latest one shall be considered as final and the older applications shall be rejected without any notice.

HPCL has opened vacancies for over 200 posts. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details regarding the positions.

HPSCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For the position of Chartered Accountant, the candidate must have obtained a minimum 50% in CA Final Exam including Group I and Group II. For the positions of Law/Law- HR, candidates must have obtained a minimum 60% for UR/OBCNC/EWS and 55% for SC/ST/PwBD. For all the other positions, a minimum 60% marks should be obtained for UR/OBCNC/EWS and candidates of SC/ST/PwBD must have a minimum of 50%. Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Computer Based Test will be of objective questions with no negative marking and will comprise of two parts:

General Aptitude consists of English Language, Quantitative Aptitude Test & Intellectual Potential test (Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation). Technical / Professional Knowledge comprising of questions related to Qualifying degree / Educational background required for the applied position.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee:

UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates - Rs.1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of ₹1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable).

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from the application fee.

