New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been remanded to 11-day custody by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court at Patiala House Court on Wednesday following his arrest after extradition from the United States.

He was later brought to the NIA headquarters for further questioning and investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor for NIA, Rahul Tyagi, said that an eleven-day remand has been granted, and Anmol Bishnoi will be produced before the court again on November 29.

"11-day remand has been granted. He will be produced again on 29th November. NIA said that he is a very important member of the BKI gangster syndicate. He will also be probed for Khalistani connection," he said.

Rahul Tyagi further highlighted Lawrence's involvement in the Khalistan Movement. He said, "In the FIR, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang colluded with the Babbar Khalsa International gang and started working for them. Babbar Khalsa was attempting to revive the Khalistan Movement, and they (Bishnoi Gang) were helping them in the same. Several such angles are being investigated..."

"Anmol Bishnoi is an important member of this terror-gangster syndicate. He is the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi and had fled abroad. We believe that he was coordinating the activities of this syndicate...He will be questioned on all of these. We have already filed a chargesheet under sections 17, 18, 18A, 120B and other sections of UAPA and for extortion," he added.

Advocate Rajni, representing Anmol Bishnoi, said that her client is ready to cooperate in the investigation.

She said, "We have always supported the investigation. Today, we have also submitted to the Court that we will support the investigation, and we are ready to join. We will extend all possible support in the investigation."

Brushing off the allegation of Anmol Bishnoi's involvement in terrorist activities, she said, "As far as terrorist activities are concerned, we have no links to them. How will you get evidence for something which does not exist?...We submitted that we are ready to join the investigation and we will cooperate. We demanded certain safeguards from the Court. The Court directed NIA to follow those guidelines. NIA also accepted that they will follow all the guidelines..."

Anmol Bishnoi was produced before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court at Patiala House Court on Wednesday following his arrest.

Security around the court complex was intensified, with heavy police deployment.

According to sources, the NIA discreetly moved Anmol Bishnoi out of the Delhi Airport due to security concerns before bringing him to court for proceedings.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India, according to an official statement.

The agency mentioned that Anmol, deported from the US, had been absconding since 2022, and is the 19th accused to be arrested for his alleged involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother. Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi is also wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year.

According to the NIA, Anmol was chargsheeted in March 2023 after investigations "established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period."

Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters, the NIA said in the statement.

"Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters," the statement mentioned.

NIA continues to investigate RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels.

Anmol Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, has urged the Central government to ensure the safety of the latter.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Bishnoi claimed that Anmol is only being punished for being the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He also expressed faith in the investigative agencies, saying that the family's main priority is to ensure the safety of their relative.

"The law will take its course. Our family respects the law, and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand," Bishnoi told ANI.

Anmol Bishnoi is also wanted as the main plotter in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year, as well as the shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year. His name also surfaced in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, said he received an email stating that the federal government had removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18.

Zeeshan Siddique said that they are still awaiting justice, and the full conspiracy behind his father's murder should come out. Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot down in Bandra in October last year.

Earlier this year, the NIA had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, leading to the arrest of Bishnoi. He is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

The gangster has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime (ANI)

