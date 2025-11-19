Delhi, November 19: Following the unveiling of the New Combat Uniform (Digital Print), the Indian Army introduced the New Coat Combat (Digital Print) in January 2025, marking another milestone in its ongoing journey towards modernisation, indigenisation, and enhanced soldier comfort.

The New Coat Combat has been designed and developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, as a consultancy project under the aegis of the Army Design Bureau. The three-layered garment incorporates advanced technical textiles and features an ergonomic design tailored to improve comfort, mobility, and operational efficiency in diverse climatic and tactical conditions. Bravery Beyond Duty: Indian Army Soldiers Save Himalayan Brown Bear Cub ‘Bahadur’ Stuck in a Tin Can in Siachen, Old Videos Go Viral Again.

The Indian Army has successfully registered the design of the New Coat Combat (Digital Print) with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Kolkata, under Design Application No. 449667-001, dated 27 February 2025 and published in the Official Journal of the Patent Office on 07 October 2025.

With this registration, the exclusive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for both the design and camouflage pattern rest solely with the Indian Army. The registration establishes the Army's sole ownership and legal protection against unauthorised manufacturing, reproduction, or commercial use by any non-authorised entity. Any infringement of these rights will attract legal consequences, including injunctions and claims for damages, as per the provisions of the Designs Act, 2000 and Designs Rules, 2001 and Patents Act, 1970. India-UK Army Exercise ‘Ajeya Warrior’ to Be Conducted at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, to Strengthen Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations.

The New Coat Combat ensemble includes

Outer Layer: Digitally printed camouflage coat designed for operational durability and concealment in varied terrains.

Inner Jacket: Insulated mid-layer using lightweight, breathable materials providing warmth without restricting movement.

Thermal Layer: Base layer ensuring optimal thermal regulation and moisture control in extreme weather.

These garments together represent a leap forward in the integration of combat functionality with comfort and protection, reinforcing the Army's commitment to continuous transformation and soldier welfare.

This IPR registration underscores the Indian Army's increasing emphasis on innovation, design protection and self-reliance in defence clothing systems. aligning with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the Army's 'Decade of Transformation (2023-2032)'.

