Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', the Gujarat Government, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, is actively preserving the state's rich heritage. A notable testament to this effort is Gujarat's vibrant and diverse handloom and handicraft legacy, which continues to flourish as a result of the government's proactive initiatives.

In order to establish a distinct identity for Gujarat's handicrafts and handlooms at both the national and international levels, while simultaneously preserving and fostering their development, the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC) has been diligently nurturing this ancestral legacy for over 52 years.

Through its 'Garvi-Gurjari' emporiums, traditional rural art and craft enterprises within the state have experienced notable advancement. 'Garvi-Gurjari' serves as a vital conduit between skilled artisans from remote villages and the wider public, presenting exemplary handloom and handicraft creations, and consistently endeavouring to enhance the visibility and commercial success of their products.

During the financial year 2023-24, Garvi-Gurjari recorded unprecedented sales exceeding Rs 25 crore, marking the highest turnover in the past 50 years. In the subsequent financial year, 2024-25, this benchmark was further surpassed, with estimated sales reaching approximately Rs 31.70 crore.

Notably, the corporation is affiliated with over 8,000 artisans from across the state. During the year, it procured products valued at Rs 20.89 crore from these artisans, thereby reinforcing its commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship. This mission has proven to be a significant source of support for the artisan community. Through its sales centers located both within Gujarat and beyond, the corporation facilitated product sales amounting to Rs 14.46 crore. Furthermore, to enhance market accessibility, the corporation regularly organized fairs and exhibitions at various locations across the state and the country, generating additional sales exceeding Rs 17.24 crore.

Regarding this historic achievement, the Managing Director of the corporation, Dr Prashant Jilova, stated, "We are extremely proud of this milestone, which is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work, continuous government support, and the unmatched craftsmanship of our artisans. As we celebrate this remarkable success, we remain committed to empowering local artisans, enhancing sustainable livelihoods, and preserving Gujarat's rich handloom and handicraft heritage."

Along with preserving the ancestral heritage of the state, GSHHDC also embodies a spirit of commitment to the nation and national unity. Valuable support from government buyers has played a crucial role in elevating sales to new heights. Through initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP) and Vocal for Local, the government has made a significant impact in preserving handicrafts and boosting the market presence of handloom products.

In addition, the corporation has undertaken the aesthetic decoration of various artworks of Gujarat's handlooms and handicrafts at Swarnim Sankul-1, Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), Gujarat Medical Services Corporation (GMSCL), and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education of Gujarat.

To further promote the state's handicrafts and handlooms, the corporation has launched new Garvi-Gurjari showrooms at (1) Smritivan, Bhuj (2) Dandi Kutir, Gandhinagar (3) Nadabet (4) Shalghar Choraniya Limbdi (5) Salangpur. Alongside, Garvi-Gurjari has delivered an excellent experience to buyers across the country through exhibitions held at various locations this year. This year, apart from Gujarat, the highest number of exhibitions were seen in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Amritsar, Faridabad (Haryana), Mysore, and Chandigarh.

It is important to highlight that, in recognition of the critical role of skill development in empowering artisans and enhancing product quality, Garvi-Gurjari entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to facilitate design training.

Furthermore, skill enhancement workshops were conducted by the National Institute of Design (NID), and the quality of training was significantly strengthened through the involvement of NIFT-trained master artisans. These initiatives have effectively equipped artisans with the requisite skills and knowledge to produce high-quality handloom products aligned with evolving consumer preferences. (ANI)

