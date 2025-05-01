Bengaluru, May 1: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man in Karnataka died after allegedly consuming five full bottles of liquor neat or without dilution as part of an INR 10,000 dare from his friends. The deceased, identified as Karthik, took on the dangerous challenge in the Mulbagal area of Kolar district. He fell critically ill soon after and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

According to a report published by NDTV, Karthik had told his friends, including Venkata Reddy and Subramani, that he could drink five bottles of hard liquor neat. Reddy reportedly promised INR 10,000 if he succeeded. The stunt turned fatal, leaving behind Karthik’s young wife and an eight-day-old infant. Karnataka Shocker: Upset Over Class 12 Results, 5 Girl Students Die by Suicide in Last 24 Hours Across State.

A case has been registered at Nangali Police Station against six individuals involved in the incident. Reddy and Subramani have been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

This tragedy in Karnataka follows a similar incident in Thailand, where a 21-year-old influencer, Thanakarn Kanthee, died after drinking two bottles of whisky on camera for a paid dare. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend in Belagavi.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned against alcohol abuse, stating that nearly 2.6 million deaths globally, about 4.7% of all deaths, are attributed to alcohol consumption each year. The WHO maintains that no level of alcohol intake is safe and that the risk to health begins with the very first drop.

