Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) A gas tanker travelling on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway overturned near Sonale village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The accident occurred around 4.50 pm, when the tanker belonging to BPCL turned turtle on the highway, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of regional disaster management cell said.

Personnel from the disaster management cell reached the spot, following the accident, he said.

While there were no casualties in the incident, there was gas leakage, which spread to nearby villages, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to plug the leak. PTI

