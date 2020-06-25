Noida (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases, the district's biggest single-day spike yet, even as the death toll due to the disease rose to 20 on Thursday, official data showed.

Also, 32 patients were discharged after recovery from the novel coronavirus, taking the number of cured patients to 1,028 in the district, according to the daily data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 763 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while one more death pushed the toll to 20 on Thursday, the data showed.

The total number of cases so far reported in the district is 1,811, according to the data.

The recovery rate of patients on Thursday dropped to 56.76 per cent from 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (763) at present in the state followed by Ghaziabad (575), Lucknow (401), Kanpur Nagar (345), Hapur (283), Meerut (247) and Bulandshahr (207), it stated.

Overall, there were 6,463 active cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, while 13,119 patients were discharged and 611 deaths were recorded so far, the data stated.

