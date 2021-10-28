Ghaziabad, Oct 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit on Thursday morning in a field at Abidpur Manki village of the Modi Nagar area here, police said.

The victim has been identified as Harun.

His wife Nargis told police that on Wednesday night, he left home to meet somebody after attending a phone call and did not return, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

On Thursday morning, some cultivators found him dead with his face covered with a polythene bag.

They immediately informed police, the SP said, adding that a team of forensic experts was called for the collection of samples.

It seems to be a matter of an old enmity and police are investigating the case from different angles, the SP said, adding that someone among his relatives or friends may be involved in it.

An FIR has been registered against unknown assailants, the SP added.

