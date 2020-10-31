Ghaziabad, Oct 31 (PTI) In a bid to check air pollution on Diwali, the authorities here have decided to allow the sale of firecrackers only for three days, an official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the step has been taken in view of the National Green Tribunal order to reduce air pollution.

He said till Saturday, the administration has received 85 applications for the sale of crackers in the city.

Thirteen applications have been received for the sale of firecrackers in rural areas, he said.

The DM said a temporary licence will be issued for three days and no one will be allowed to sell crackers of foreign origin.

Sale of firecrackers manufactured by using poisonous substances like lithium, mercury, arsenic and led will be prohibited.

Only firecrackers with reduced emission will be allowed, he said.

