Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A police sub-inspector and a head constable were suspended on Thursday for alleged dereliction of duty in a case involving dismantling of stolen cars here, officials said.

Taking cognisance in the case, police outpost in-charge of Tronica City Sushil Kumar and head constable Yashpal were suspended from duty, they said.

The godown where 74 vehicles were found for cutting during a raid falls under the jurisdiction of the police outpost.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar has suspended both policemen for connivance with the car breakers. Investigation regarding involvement of the previous SHO will also be conducted, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said adding that the probe has been handed over to the circle officer.

At the time of the raid on Tuesday night, 12 workers were dismantling the cars under the supervision of owner Devendra Sharma, a native of Brij Puri in Delhi. All of them were arrested by the police and SOG team.

In the godown, 74 vehicles were parked and they were either bought or stolen cars. Chassis and engine numbers of 29 cars were tampered with, police added

The owner of the business confessed that they were purchasing the vehicles from scrap dealers in Delhi. After cutting each car, he said the parts were sold to old automobile parts dealers in nearby cities after changing their engine, chassis and registration number plates.

