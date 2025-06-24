Ghazipur (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that Ghazipur has now become a mafia-free district and is reaping the benefits of modern infrastructure.

Highlighting the district's significance, Adityanath noted that Ghazipur's history predates the Ramayana period.

"In the intervening period, this district had to go through an identity crisis, but today, the Purvanchal Expressway and Maharishi Vishwamitra Medical College have become its identity," the chief minister told reporters here.

"Ghazipur has become a mafia-free district," Adityanath emphasised, noting that the district is getting the benefit of modern infrastructure, in which the process of connecting Purvanchal Expressway to Shaktinagar and Ganga Expressway to Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur via Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli is going to move forward.

He expressed confidence that modern infrastructure will give Ghazipur a new identity.

The chief minister further announced that Ghazipur residents will soon witness the laying of foundation stones and the inauguration of various development projects.

In light of the recent recruitment of 60,244 police constables, Adityanath stated that 1,534 of those selected are from Ghazipur. He congratulated the candidates and their families.

Reviewing various development projects, Adityanath announced that projects worth Rs 1,100 crore have either been completed or are underway.

He further stated that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, rapid work is being carried out to ensure clean drinking water reaches every household. Instructions have also been issued to maintain quality while executing these works.

Affirming that the development in the district will continue uninterruptedly, the chief minister mentioned that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been sought for corridor construction connecting Chitnath Ghat and Collector Ghat to Ghazipur, and action will soon follow.

Responding to the demands of public representatives, Adityanath approved the proposal for the Andhau-Chaukiya bypass, stating that it will boost development and help resolve traffic issues, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The chief minister also assured that revenue dispute resolutions have been expedited based on merit.

