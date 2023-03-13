Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) Police here on Monday said the two-year-old girl who was suspected raped earlier had suffered injuries in her private parts in an accident and not in a sexual assault.

However, the final report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is still awaited, they said.

The CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence hint that the girl was not raped, a senior police officer said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday around 2 pm when the daughter of a domestic help was playing inside the premises of a high rise society in Sector 81 and injured herself climbing a truck.

The truck had come to the society to pick up household items and was parked near the place where she was playing.

The injured girl is under treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after a successful surgery, police said.

They said that according to the doctors, the girl's injury was inflicted by an iron object.

"Police have also seized the blood-stained clothes of the child, which got torn near the genitals when she got hurt from the iron angle of the truck. It was revealed that the girl was climbing the truck and fell down and got injured. We are waiting for the report of FSL and further action will be taken as per the report," said Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula Police Station.

After the incident on Sunday, when the truck left the society, the victim's mother spotted her daughter in an injured condition and raised an alarm.

A police team reached the spot and took the victim to the civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

Police filed an FIR at the complaint of the girl's mother under the POCSO Act at Kherki Daula Police Station and made the truck driver a suspect in the case.

"The victim is being treated, but the police investigation and also the report from the doctors, and CCTV footage, bear out this was not a sexual assault incident," Singh said.

