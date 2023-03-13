As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) on Mudra portal, as on 27.01.2023, more than 38.58 crore loans have been extended since inception of the Scheme in April 2015.

Out of this, over 26.35 crore loans have been extended to Women Entrepreneurs (68%) and 19.84 crore loans to SC/ST/OBC category of borrowers (51%). Fake Letter Under The Name of PM Mudra Yojana Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. Mudra Yojana Helped Entrepreneurs Escape Moneylenders, Middlemen's Clutches: PM Narendra Modi.

District-wise and State/UT-wise details of loans disbursed under the Scheme are placed at ANNEXURE I.

The Minister further stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) had conducted a large sample survey at the national level to assess employment generation under PMMY.

As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generating 1.12 crore net additional employment in the country during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018).

