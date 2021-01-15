New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The IRSDC has received 10 requests for qualification (RFQs) for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station under the public-private partnership model, said an official statement on Friday.

GMR Enterprises, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings and Adani Railways Transport have submitted RFQs for the project, it noted.

The other five companies who have submitted RFQs for the project are: Brookfield Infrastructure Fund, Morbius Holdings, Godrej Properties, Keystone Realtors and Oberoi Realty.

These RFQs were opened on Friday in the New Delhi office of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), the statement noted.

The entire bidding procedure is a two-stage bidding process consisting of RFQ and Request for Proposal (RFP). The final winner would take up the redevelopment of this railway station and commercial development of the surrounding railway land on leasehold basis for 60 years.

The Rs 1,642-crore redevelopment project encapsulates integration of various modes to make the iconic railway station a multi-modal transport hub. The total real estate built-up area is 25 lakh square feet and the construction period is of four years.

CSMT is a historic station and the UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of Mumbai city.

The redevelopment plan will include segregation of arrival and departure, divyang friendly station, better level of services for passengers, energy efficient building and restoring the heritage site as per its 1,930 levels.

