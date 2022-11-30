New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) No-frills airline Go First on Wednesday announced inducting the 55th A320 neo aircraft and also expects to increase the number of flights as it will soon receive serviceable engines from P&W.

Now, the carrier has 60 aircraft, out of which 55 are A320 neos and 5 are A320 ceos.

However, at least 25 planes are on the ground, mainly due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines that power its A320 fleet.

In a release on Wednesday, the airline said it has inducted the 55th A320 neo aircraft.

It has placed firm orders for delivery of 144 Airbus A320 neo aircraft as part of expansion plans.

"Go First has also received confirmation from Pratt and Whitney of delivery of serviceable engines soon and the same will be immediately put into service within December 2022 and will certainly help to cater the growing demand for domestic travel.

"With the induction of many serviceable engines, Go First expects to increase the frequency and number of flights to provide improved connectivity to its passengers and to regain its market share," the release said.

Go First Chairman Varun Berry said he was optimistic on the improvement in the performance of the company with P&W providing engines.

Earlier this month, the airline received an additional Rs 400 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and expects to operate more planes once it gets 16 new P&W engines in the coming weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

With many aircraft remaining non-operational, the airline is also grappling with flight delays and rescheduling of departure timings. Further, its On-Time Performance (OTP) has taken a beating.

On Wednesday, the airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said the induction of the A320 neo plane is a celebratory moment. "This is a milestone that reflects our growth as we continue to expand and advance amidst the uncertain supply chain across the industry."

