Hasnabad, November 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited a primary school here in North 24 Parganas district, and interacted with children. Banerjee also distributed chocolates and soft toys among the students.

She later handed over winter garments to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad. People were heard complaining of drinking water woes to the CM. Mihir Adhikari, a local resident, said river bank erosion was another problem affecting the people of Hasnabad. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Drives Boat While Visiting Villages in North 24 Parganas (Watch Video).

Mamata Banerjee Visits School in North 24 Parganas

Our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial paid a visit to a school in North 24 Parganas and distributed winter clothes among children. The wide smiles on their faces speak of their endless happiness. The future of our young generation is in safe hands, indeed! pic.twitter.com/Nokj5zCt5c — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 30, 2022

"We are hopeful that the CM will listen to our problems and address them," he added. Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal sometime next year.