Amona (Goa) [India], May 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Sunday inaugurated multiple development projects, including the renovated Panchayat Office, Atal Tinkering Block, and Material Recovery Facility (waste storage shed) in Amona village, according to the official release.

CM Sawant also laid the foundation stone for artificial turf and the renovation of the Government High School's playground.

Also Read | India Eliminated 100 Terrorists Across 9 Locations in Pakistan and PoK, Including 3 Linked to Kandahar Hijacking and Pulwama Attack, Says Armed Forces.

CM felicitated the meritorious students of SSC of Amona & handed over 'Vedanta Utkarsh Scholarships'.

CM stated that the "Renovated Facility shall serve the people of Amona better and strengthen the development of the village."

Also Read | ‘Indian Navy Holds Maritime Dominance, Ready To Deliver Massive Blow Under Ongoing Operation Sindoor if Provoked’, Say Armed Forces in Strong Warning to Pakistan.

He also said that the new projects shall transform Amona into 'Swayampurna' Village.

The Government of Goa supports the enhancement of public Infrastructure for the service of the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)