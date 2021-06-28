Panaji (Goa) [India], June 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday welcomed the decision of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide a financial package to revive the tourism sector which has been hit hard due to COVID-19.

Sawant welcomed the announcement claiming that it will help in boosting tourism in the state.

"I am yet to go through the details of the decision. Once I go through it, I will react in detail," he told ANI at BJP headquarters in Panaji.

Also Narendra K. Sawaikar, Goa's Commissioner for NRI affairs told ANI that the decision will help to revive the tourism sector in the state.

State BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that post-Covid such a stimulus was required for the tourism sector, which has been severely affected due to the pandemic.

As part of efforts to revive the tourism sector which has been hit hard due to COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced some measures including free tourist visas to the first five lakh tourists.

She said financial support will be provided to more than 11,000 registered tourist guides and travel and tourism stakeholders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)