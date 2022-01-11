Panaji (Goa) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state minister Michael Lobo joined Congress on Tuesday.

Besides Michael, his wife Delilah Lobo also joined Congress.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes in the state will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi on Saturday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. (ANI)

