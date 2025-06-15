Panaji (Goa) [India], June 15 (ANI): In alignment with the robust governance model advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of Goa, under the leadership of Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, conducted simultaneous Forest Rights Camps across six talukas on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

According to the release, the aim was to fast-track the disposal of long-pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 and bring justice to tribal and forest-dwelling communities.

These camps were held in Sattari, Ponda, Dharbandora, Sanguem, Canacona, and Quepem.

The initiative was jointly conducted by the District Administration, Tribal Welfare Department, and Forest Department, with full administrative coordination from Dy. Collectors and SDOs across all six talukas.

Guided by PM Modi's national vision of last-mile delivery, tribal empowerment, and inclusive development, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has taken proactive steps to ensure that all pending forest rights claims in the state are resolved by the deadline of December 19.

A total of 1,635 claimants participated in these camps across the six talukas, receiving assistance in filing and processing their claims. The presence of local tribal leaders, Village Level Forest Rights Committees, Gram Sabha members, and other key stakeholders ensured that the initiative was both grassroots-driven and outcomes-focused.

Speaking about the camps, CM Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasised the state government's commitment to implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision with full responsibility and speed. He highlighted that such camps demonstrate the power of coordinated governance and the importance of reaching every citizen in need.

These efforts are part of a broader mission led by PM Modi's government to strengthen tribal rights, protect forest-dwelling communities, and ensure that development is inclusive, transparent, and time-bound. (ANI)

