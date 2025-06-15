Jabalpur, June 15: A 27-year-old woman died of COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after she delivered a baby at the Jabalpur Government Medical College and Hospital here, an official said. The woman, hailing from neighbouring Mandla district, had a history of lung ailment, Joint Director Health Dr Sanjay Mishra told PTI. "The woman came to the Government Medical College and Hospital here for delivery on Friday. She delivered a baby on Saturday. As she developed lung complications, following which a coronavirus test was conducted, which returned positive," he said. COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies in Indore, Third Female Fatality in 2 Weeks Amid Rising Cases.

The woman was immediately shifted to the isolation ward where she died, he said. Dr. Mishra said a septuagenarian man is currently undergoing treatment in the government facility for COVID-19. He said three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur, including one from the adjoining Katni district and the deceased woman over a week.

