Panaji, Jun 13 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled the CareerAware and CareerReady programmes, a pioneering initiative of the state government to provide guidance and training to students from Classes 9 to 12.

The initiative had been undertaken in partnership with Antarang and Adhyayan Foundations to provide comprehensive career guidance and career readiness training to secondary and higher secondary students in all schools, a government spokesperson said.

The CareerAware programme will be implemented for Classes 9 and 10, focusing on enabling students to develop self-awareness, understand their interests and aptitudes, and gain clarity in their career plans, he said.

CareerReady will be introduced in Classes 11 and 12 to equip students with essential employability skills and help them establish clear career plans after completing Class 12, the official said.

From 2023 to 2026, all students will have the opportunity to participate in this transformative programme, he said.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated career period will be incorporated in the school timetable, ensuring students have access to high-quality and timely career guidance, the spokesperson said.

"This initiative not only offers students a futuristic approach to career planning, but also focuses on capacity building for teachers, equipping them with the necessary training to become mentors for their students," he added.

Under this initiative, students will gain a clear understanding of their career goals and explore at least five different career tracks that will aid a successful transition to higher education, diploma programmes, or apprenticeships, the official said.

The initiative will also enable students to benefit from industry exposure through routine expert speaker talks, webinars, or exposure visits.

