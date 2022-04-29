Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) Against the backdrop of a reported statement by former RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar on St Francis Xavier, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai on Friday said no one should intrude into matters of faith and belief.

It has been alleged that, during a press conference of the Hindu Raksha Maha Aghadi on Thursday, Velingkar had said St Francis Xavier should not be revered as the patron saint of Goa as he was involved in atrocities during the Inquisition, and that Lord Parshuram was the real "Goencho Saib" (patron saint of Goa).

Following the statement, former state tourism minister Mickky Pacheco had lodged a complaint at Colva police station in south Goa against Velingkar.

In a media statement released here, without referring to the controversy directly, Sardesai said, "The most important thing we should all remember is that we should never, through our words or deeds, shatter the communal harmony and friendship we have in Goa that many states in India look at with admiration and envy."

"We must make sure we do not intrude into matters of faith and belief, and must keep personal spaces out of public debate. No one can tell anyone else who St Francis Xavier or Lord Parashuram should be to them," Sardesai added.

He said such matters should be left to "Goemkar (Goans) who are mature, progressive and pluralistic to lead their own lives and make their own decisions".

