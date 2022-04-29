Nizamabad, April 29: Nizamabad rural police arrested two persons for raping an orphaned minor girl with mental health disorders in chadrasekhar nagar. The victim used to live with her uncle Mallamuthy Pedda Gangaram and his family. The uncle used to rape the minor regularly.

The other accused, identified as L Chandrakanth had good relations with the parents of the victim before they passed away. He is an Armed Reserve(AR) constable.

The New Indian Express reported that the locals found the AR constable raping the minor girl on Monday and confronted him. They warned him to leave the minor girl and never come back again.

Later, Gangaram, the uncle of the accused was found raping the minor girl by his brother. Though the family members warned him but did not file a police complaint.

The matter came to light when All India Democratic Women’s Association brought the issue to police’s notice. The minor victim was then taken to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital for medical checkup.

The police have registered a case against the two accused under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

