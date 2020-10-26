Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 290 and death toll by six on Monday,while 343 people were discharged, an official said.

The state now has 42,532 cases, including 582 deaths, and 39,433 people have recovered, he said.

A total of 1,280 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 42,532, new cases 290, deaths 582, discharged 39,433, active cases 2,517 samples tested till date 2,91,630.

