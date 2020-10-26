New Delhi, October 26: Transport Minister of Delhi Shri Kailash Gahlot today convened a meeting to discuss the status of identification of potential land sites owned by Government Departments / Agencies for setting up Electric Vehicle charging Infrastructure in Delhi. Senior officials from Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.(HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd.(DIMTS) and Delhi Transco Ltd. (DTL) attended the meeting. Vice-Chairperson of Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi, Shri Jasmine Shah was also present in the meeting. During the meeting, Hon'ble Transport Minister emphasized on building an effective EV infrastructure across the city of Delhi for faster uptake of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The first meeting for the Working Group on Accelerated Rollout of Charging Infrastructure in Delhi was held on 17th September 2020. During this meeting, the members had agreed that Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) as the State Nodal Agency for EVs, will pool government land parcels and integrate a state-wise tender to install charging stations across the city of Delhi. Simultaneously, DTL and Delhi DISCOMS will also conduct a joint-survey of the land parcels to identify sites for Priority 1 of the tendering process. Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi Govt Launches EV Policy Portal for Seamless Disbursement of Incentives, Buyers Will Receive Benefit in 3 Days.

The Delhi EV Policy, 2020 targets 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024 to be Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). In order to encourage the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, the government is focusing on the speedy rollout of Electric Vehicle charging Infrastructure in Delhi. For the installation of EV charging stations, a centralized tendering system will be adopted to hire an energy operator to run, maintain and upgrade charging stations. The land-owning agencies will be required to provide land for the installation of public EV charging stations. E-Vehicles Exempted From Road Tax, Announces Delhi Government.

The Transport Minister, Shri Kailash Gahlot in a statement said “Delhi has the distinction of having the maximum number of different land owning agencies. We understand how crucial making an EV friendly ecosystem is to the effective implementation of this policy, and I am happy to note that all these land owning agencies are aligned to Delhi Government and our Hon'ble CMs vision of Delhi the EV capital of India. Our working group is already working diligently on identifying probable locations for installing charging infrastructure, and in the next few weeks, we are confident of having a final list of locations where charging stations would come up".