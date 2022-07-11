Panaji, Jul 11 (PTI) Goa will set up a dedicated disaster response force and a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the National Disaster Response Force based in Maharashtra's Pune district for this, state revenue minister Atanasio Monserratte said in the Assembly on Monday.

He was responding to a calling attention motion moved by opposition MLAs Vijai Sardesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Altone D'Costa and others.

These MLAs had raised apprehensions on the disaster management mechanism in the coastal state in the backdrop of heavy rains witnessed last week.

"The Goa government is in the process of raising a dedicated state disaster response force for which we have recently signed a MoU with NDRF in Pune. This is for access to inventory," Monserratte said.

He told the House the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had promptly responded to emergency situations and had also taken several measures since its inception to mitigate such situations.

"A comprehensive disaster management plan is in place at the state and district levels. District collectors have deputed talathis on the field round the clock to assess the situation and take necessary measures. Moreover, each taluka mamlatdar (official) has identified shelter homes to shift affected persons," the minister added.

He said 10 multi-purpose cyclone shelters had been built by the state water resources department (WRD) under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP), and these can be made operational immediately if required.

"The WRD is frequently monitoring levels in every water basin and dams. Pumps and motors have been installed to drain out water whenever required," the minister said.

