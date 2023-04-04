Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Customs have seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The male passenger who arrived from Doha by flight which landed at 08. 45 am today was searched following which the recovery was made.

"On suspicion, the pax was searched and 12 cut pieces of gold bar & 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10 Gms valued at Rs.49,71,736/- concealed inside chargeable torch light were found. The gold was seized by Hyderabad Customs," the officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

