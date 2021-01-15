Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs department on Friday seized 722 grams of gold worth Rs 36.52 lakhs and arrested one passenger.

The department arrested a 21 years old passenger, Manikandan Shankar, who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E66 at Chennai Airport. Three bundles of gold paste weighing 836 grams were recovered from the rectum of the passenger, according to a press statement from the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

As per the statement, on extraction 722 grams of gold worth Rs 36.52 lakhs were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is in progress, the Customs department said. (ANI)

