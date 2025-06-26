Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 26 (PTI) Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday, the temple authorities said.

The cheque was handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu by Chandrashekhar in Tirumala.

Also Read | 'Poor Deprived of Their Right to Dream': Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Costs of Houses in Big Cities.

"Google Vice President Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday," said the release from the temple body.

TTD officials appreciated the donor's gesture during the meeting held at the Chairman's office in the temple town.

Also Read | Congress Seeks Voter Data, Poll Footage From Election Commission Before Meeting on Rahul Gandhi’s Maharashtra Poll Claims.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)