New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Gopal Goyal, alias Gopal Kanda, has moved to the Rouse Avenue court for the cancellation of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

His brother, Gobind Kumar Goyal, and son, Lakh Ram Goyal, have also moved similar applications. The case is connected with Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh on Saturday granted the prosecution a final opportunity to file a reply to the applications.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta, along with Mohd. Faizan appeared for the ED and sought time to file a response.

The court has listed the matter for a hearing on June 3. Applications seeking cancellation/suspension of LOCs were filed on May 28.

ED has recently filed a supplementary Prosecution complaint on January 17 against the Goyal brothers.

The petitioner stated that on November 2, 2023, when Gopal Goyal was going to Singapore, he was stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport on the pretext of an LOC opened against him by the ED in this case.

The plea stated that LOC is illegal and unwarranted, as the applicant joined and cooperated in the investigation. The court is yet to take the cognisance of the supplementary Prosecution complaint.

In another application, Gobind Goyal states that the ED has opened LOCs against his nephew Lakh Ram Goyal and brother Gopal Goyal. He has genuine apprehension that the ED has also opened an LOC against him.

The third application moved by Lakh Ram Goyal stated that he has not been arrayed as an accused in the complaint. He had joined and cooperated with the ED's investigation.

It is further stated that Lakh Ram was stopped at the airport on December 21, 2024, on the pretext of an LOC being opened against him. He was travelling from Goa to Bengaluru with his family.

This case is connected with Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd. A Prosecution complaint was filed on August 24, 2023.

This case was transferred to the Patiala House Court from the Rouse Avenue Court.

The court noted that the Patiala House court had already taken cognisance of the Prosecution complaint on September 26, 2023 and issued a summons to Ram Kishor Arora, M/s Supertech Ltd., and other accused persons.

The court is scheduled to consider the supplementary Prosecution complaint against the Goyal brothers and arguements on the charge on June 6. (ANI)

