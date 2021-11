New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The government has listed a bill to repeal three farm laws in its agenda for the winter session of parliament beginning November 29.

The decision to repeal the three farm laws was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gurpurab.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers have been protesting against the three bills on the borders of Delhi.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. (ANI)

