New Delhi, November 31: A construction and resort businessman from Dehradun was allegedly duped for Rs 10 crore by three men. The three accused were arrested from Lucknow by Delhi police on Monday. The three accused have been identified as 55-year-old Umesh Azad, 46-year-old Rishi Arora and 55-year-old Manoj Dwivedi. They reportedly run an infrastructure company, an infrastructure company. Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Doctor Falls Prey to KYC Cyber Fraud, Loses Over Rs 2 Lakh.

The victim, Vinod Kumar Rajpaul, lodged a police complaint against the accused. Rajpaul is the director of VKS Constructions and Vandana Farms and Resorts in Dehradun. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused sold property in Lucknow to the victim that was already mortgaged by a bank and duped Rajpaul for Rs 10 crore. The victim wanted to construct a hotel and house on that property.

Rajpaul lodged a police complaint against the three men. In the complaint, he alleged that the accused promised to sell him property worth Rs 6.8 crore for a new hotel in Lucknow and Rs 3.9 crore for residential property in the city. However, the victim did not get possession of the property. The incident took place in 2018. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

“We found that the accused gave the land as security to the Syndicate bank for a bank loan of Rs 15 crore. The land was already mortgaged, but the accused lied to the victim and hid these facts. After some time, due to non-payment, the bank took possession of the land,” reported the media house quoting Rajeev Ranjan, DCP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as saying. A case was registered in the matter under sections of cheating by the EOW against the three accused in 2018.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).