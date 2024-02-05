New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The West Bengal leader of the opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented soon by the Modi government.

"(CAA) implementation will happen soon; the government that can remove 370 can also implement CAA," Suvendu said.

When asked about the timeline of the CAA implementation, Suvendu said that it would happen soon but refused to divulge the exact date.

"About 2 crore Hindus of Bengal who were driven out of Bangladesh because of their religion will get equal rights under CAA; Modi ji said this in a public meeting in Thakur Nagar," Suvendu said.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states, such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

