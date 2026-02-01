New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget on Sunday, announced a series of transformative measures aimed at positioning India as a global hub for Medical Value Tourism (MVT) and strengthening the AYUSH ecosystem with a focus on quality, research, employment generation and global outreach, AYUSH said in a press release.

To promote India as a preferred destination for medical tourism services, the Government has proposed to support States in establishing five Regional Medical Hubs, in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will function as integrated healthcare complexes, combining medical services, education and research facilities under one umbrella.

The proposed Medical Hubs will house AYUSH Centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, and advanced infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care and rehabilitation. Besides enhancing patient experience for international and domestic visitors, these hubs are expected to generate diverse employment opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs).

Highlighting India's leadership in traditional medicine, the Finance Minister noted that Yoga gained global recognition after being taken to the United Nations by the Prime Minister, while Ayurveda witnessed renewed global acceptance in the post-COVID period. The growing international demand for AYUSH products is also benefiting farmers cultivating medicinal plants and youth engaged in processing and value addition.

To further strengthen the AYUSH sector and meet global demand, the Union Budget proposes the following initiatives:

Setting up of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to expand quality education, clinical care and research.

Upgradation of AYUSH pharmacies and Drug Testing Laboratories to ensure higher standards of quality, certification and availability of skilled manpower.

Upgradation of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, Jamnagar, to bolster evidence-based research, training and global awareness in traditional medicine systems.

These initiatives reaffirm the Government's commitment to integrating traditional wisdom with modern healthcare frameworks, enhancing India's soft power, and establishing the country as a trusted global destination for holistic and evidence-based healthcare. (ANI)

