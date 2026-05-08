India News | Governor Must Abide by Established Practices, Says CPI's D Raja Amid Suspense over TN Govt Formation

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Friday emphasised that TVK, which emerged as the single largest party, should be allowed to form the government and said that Tamil Nadu Governor must abide by the "established conventions" in India's parliamentary democratic system.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

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Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders.

Raja also refused to comment on the AIADMK-DMK tie-up buzz amid the delay over Tamil Nadu government formation, days after the results were announced on May 4.

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"We want the Governor to invite the single largest party, TVK, to form the government. The Governor must follow the established practices and conventions in our parliamentary democratic system. I do not know whether AIADMK and DMK are coming together or not. As far as we are concerned, yes, people want the left also to come to power," he told ANI.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam said on Friday that the party will make a "correct" decision today whether to extend support to TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

"Our party is in the process of decision-making. We will make a correct decision today itself," he told ANI. A meeting is underway in Chennai. CPI, CPM, and VCK are holding a meeting in Chennai. Within two to three hours, we can come to a conclusion and a decision. Our party's national executive will meet here in Delhi."

He was responding to whether his party will support TVK or go with DMK.

"I donot want to make a comment on that," he said while reacting to AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, who said, "The public sentiment is there that AIADMK has to come back to power...That may happen in the due course of time with the grace of God".

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority.

In another development, AIADMK leaders arrived at the residence of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.

TVK supporters today staged a protest outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai. A TVK supporter told ANI outside TVK Chief Vijay's residence, "Vijay will take charge. DMK has been totally rejected. The public gave its vote to Vijay. DMK has no ground. The governor must take some appropriate action."

A fan said, "I'm a big fan of Vijay, and I'm eagerly waiting to see him as Chief Minister."

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)