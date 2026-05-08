How Police Tracked Down and Arrested Nida Khan in Nashik TCS Conversion Case After Days of Surveillance

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Maharashtra Police arrested Nida Khan, a key accused in the Nashik TCS conversion case, after carrying out a multi-day surveillance operation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Officers tracked Khan to a rented flat in the Kaiser Colony area of Naregaon, where she had allegedly been hiding with family members while evading arrest.

Police said the operation involved more than 20 personnel working in plain clothes and without official police vehicles to avoid drawing attention in the neighbourhood. Khan was taken into custody before she could move court for anticipatory relief, officials said. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: Key Accused Nida Khan Arrested in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

How Police Tracked Down and Arrested Nida Khan

According to investigators, police received a tip-off in early May that Khan had been staying in the area for several days. Technical analysis and location tracking were then used to confirm her presence.

Officials said teams conducted continuous surveillance around the residential complex for three to four days before moving in. Personnel blended into the local crowd and monitored movement in and around the building to ensure the operation remained unnoticed. Where Is Nida Khan, Main Accused in Nashik TCS Case? Her Family Says She Is in Mumbai and Expecting 1st Child.

Police said Khan was accompanied by her parents, brother and maternal aunt at the time of the arrest. Sources added that several others were also present at the flat during the operation.

Investigators said Khan had been consulting lawyers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and preparations were underway to file a bail application in the High Court. Police carried out the arrest before the plea could be submitted. Khan was later produced before a judicial officer at an official residence in the city, where Nashik Police secured transit remand for further investigation. She was subsequently taken to Nashik in a special vehicle.

TCS Conversion Case

Khan, who worked as a process associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) since 2021, was suspended after the case surfaced last month.

Police allege that she was involved in pressuring employees at the company's Nashik office to convert their religion. Investigators claim she circulated Islamic religious videos and literature to colleagues as part of an alleged organised effort involving multiple individuals. Officials said Khan had earlier sought interim protection from arrest, citing pregnancy, but the request was rejected by the court.

With Khan's arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to eight. The remaining accused had been arrested during earlier stages of the investigation. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged network and whether additional individuals were involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).