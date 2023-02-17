Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the appointment of Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Kerala Technological University (KTU) by the Governor who is the Chancellor is temporary.

Court also observed that the state government could proceed with the appointment.

Also Read | Cheetah Reintroduction Programme: 12 South African Cheetahs To Arrive at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on February 18.

Division Bench of the Court further observed that "It is up to the state government to appoint the Vice Chancellor. The government can proceed with the appointment. Under special circumstances, the governor appointed Ciza Thomas. This is not a formal appointment. The court does not interfere with it as it is an appointment in special circumstances. But the government can submit the panel regarding the appointment."

The observation came in an appeal filed by the State Government against the Single Bench order which upholds Ciza Thomas's appointment as Vice-Chancellor in charge of KTU by the Governor who is the Chancellor.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Kubereshwar Dham of Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra.

Earlier the Division Bench had stayed the order of Single Bench which directed to include the representative of the Chancellor in the Search Committee of the KTU for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor. Division Bench stayed this citing the direction is against UGC regulations.

On November 29, the Single Bench of the Kerala High Court upheld Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's order appointing Ciza Thomas, senior joint director of the directorate of technical education, as VC in charge of the KTU.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran also dismissed the petition filed by the State Government challenging the Governor's order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)