Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Hyderabad, which further led to waterlogging, BJP leader Eatala Rajender urged the government to take "an immediate assessment and provide assistance" on the current flood situation.

"Due to heavy rainfall causing flooding, residents in Telangana are experiencing significant damage to their homes and belongings. The government of Telangana is urged to conduct an immediate assessment and provide assistance," he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Northern Railways Launches 15-Day Special Train Between Katra and Banihal Amid Jammu-Srinagar Highway Disruption.

Focusing on preventing disease outbreaks and establishing health camps, Eatala Rajender said, "Government should show involvement in cleaning flood-affected areas, assessing and permanently resolving drainage issues by constructing stormwater drains, and releasing funds promptly to repair damaged roads, especially tar roads... Health camps should be established in flood-affected areas to prevent disease outbreaks."

"The large population of Hyderabad, including a floating population, necessitates immediate financial release and action to mitigate further adverse effects," stated Rajender.

Also Read | Supreme Court To Hear Today Bail Pleas of 2020 Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph), for the next 48 hours in Hyderabad. Mist or hazy conditions are also likely to prevail during the morning and night hours.

On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred when a 26-year-old man drowned in floodwater while riding his bike during heavy rainfall at Balkampet Foot Over Bridge, within the limits of SR Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).

According to a police official, "The deceased, Sharifuddin, aged 26, a native of Musheerabad, lost his life after drowning in floodwater at Balkampet foot over bridge due to heavy rainfall. He was travelling to Musheerabad from Begumpet on his two-wheeler when the incident occurred last night around 10:30 PM. We have registered a case and shifted his body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination (PME)."

Further investigation is ongoing in this matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)