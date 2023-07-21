Amethi (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) The acting principal of a government upper primary school here was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting some girl students, officials said.

Basic Education Officer, Amethi, Sanjay Tiwari said complaints were received from the parents of some girl students alleging that Ram Krishna, the acting principal of the upper primary school under the Mohanganj police station area, molested their children.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Ram Krishna had touched a few girl students inappropriately in the past few months," the officer said.

Based on the findings, police lodged an FIR against Krishna under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him, Tiwari said.

