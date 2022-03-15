Noida, Mar 15 (PTI) Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh is likely to get three new foot-over bridges (FOBs) with lifts by July that will be built at a combined cost of Rs 4.70 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the FOBs will be located on the Surajpur-Kasna road in front of the Collectorate, the other between Jagat Farm and Ishan Institute and the third near the Kailash Hospital, they said.

In a statement, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said, "The GNIDA wanted to build the three foot-over bridges on the basis of BOT (Built Operate Transfer) policy. Requests for proposals were also issued for this, but companies did not show interest to make FOBs on the basis of BOT. After this the authority decided to make these three FOBs by itself.

"Tenders for the project have been floated. Applications can be made for the tender of FOB from March 16 to March 29. The pre-qualification bids will be opened on March 31. It is estimated that about Rs 4.70 crore will be spent to build these three FOBs," it said.

Once the construction starts, it will take three months to complete. Lift facility will also be available in all the three foot-over bridges, according to the GNIDA.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan had instructed officials concerned to follow the timeline of the tender process and the lifts so that the work could be completed on time.

