Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday, the official.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral, the grenade did not explode.

Moreover, security has been tightened in the area after the grenade attack. (ANI)

