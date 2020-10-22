Bhubaneswar, October 22: The Odisha government on Thursday said it has alerted all district Collectors to remain alert as several parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days.

Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said that the districts under red, yellow and orange warning are required to make advanced planning and remain fully prepared to meet any eventuality arising out of flood, water-logging and possible landslides in hilly areas. West Bengal, Odisha Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy to Heavy Rainfall Over Coastal Districts of The States, Fishemen Advised Not to Venture Into Bay of Bengal.

The Indin Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, orange warning for Puri district, and yellow warning for Ganjam, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts for the next two days.

Meanwhile, several places in the state started receiving rainfall on Thursday. A depression formed over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The system is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts as a deep depression between Sagar islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans by Friday afternoon, it said. West Bengal Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Multiple Landslides and Water-Logging in Several Areas.

The Met Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph is likely along the coast in all the four districts, it said.

