Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Terming grievance redressal as one of the biggest aspects of good governance, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners and officials to resolve public complaints promptly.

The Lt Governor passed explicit directions to all officials concerned in districts and secretariat for ensuring that public welfare services are delivered, and requests and complaints from people are responded to within a reasonable timeframe.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Inaugurate Amul Projects Worth Rs 415 Crore in Gujarat Tomorrow.

Sinha was interacting with randomly selected applicants from across the Union Territory during the monthly edition of "LG's Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing" and took a first-hand appraisal of the public issues and grievances through virtual mode.

"Every district office must have a performance management system in place to audit, assess and improve performance and to evaluate efficiency and effectiveness of services," the Lt Governor said.

Also Read | Aligarh: Surgical Sponges Left in Abdomen Removed Successfully at JNMC.

It was a relief to a number of applicants during Saturday's programme as their issues got resolved on the spot.

One of the applicants, Jawhara, a resident of Chanpora village, Kulgam, will soon get her house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) that was delayed for several years.

With the intervention of the Lt Governor, her case shall now be processed after inclusion in an additional list.

Similarly, an applicant from Srinagar, Mohammad Syed Shah drew the attention of the authorities to the water scarcity issue faced by his locality, on which the Lt Governor directed the Jal Shakti officials concerned to resolve the matter within 10 days.

Mehraj Malik from Doda, has filed a grievance regarding non-availability of JKSRTC Bus service from Bhalesa to Batiyas area. The Lt Governor directed the Transport Secretary to look into the matter on priority and start the service for commuters immediately.

On the grievance of one Ashok Kumar from Udhampur relating to protection of the water spring near Udhampur Railway Station, Sinha directed the respective Deputy Commissioner to act promptly.

In response to the other issues and grievances raised during the programme relating to repair of roads and bridges, civic facilities, water supply, power supply, and irrigation facilities, he set strict timelines for the redressal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)