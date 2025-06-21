New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A rare and complex post-surgical bile duct complication was treated using a novel magnetic compression anastomosis technique -- a minimally invasive procedure rarely performed in India.

The patient, a 45-year-old man, had suffered for nearly two years following a laparoscopic gallbladder removal surgery (cholecystectomy) in 2020, which led to a bile leak and severe narrowing of the bile duct. Despite multiple unsuccessful endoscopic procedures (ERCP) at various hospitals, his condition remained unresolved until he was referred to the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology, and Pancreatico-Biliary Sciences, a private hospital in Delhi.

A multidisciplinary team led by Prof Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute, along with Dr Shrihari Anikhindi, Dr Shivam Khare, Dr Umang Arora, Dr Raghav Seth, and Dr Arun Gupta, collaborated with Dr Sanjay Rajput, an advanced endoscopy specialist, and Dr Milan Jolapara, an interventional radiologist from Ahmedabad, to adopt this cutting-edge magnetic technique.

According to Dr Rajput, "This is a promising direction for managing benign bile duct strictures, especially when other options have failed. It's heartening to see such innovation being applied in India."

Prof Anil Arora explained that the ends of the injured bile duct in this case were separated by 1.5 cm, rendering conventional endoscopic approaches ineffective. Specially designed magnets were placed at both ends of the disconnected duct, allowing magnetic force to pull the two ends together and create a new channel for bile to flow from the liver to the intestine, thus avoiding open surgery.

This magnetic compression anastomosis offers new hope for patients with complex biliary injuries that would otherwise require high-risk surgical intervention. The technique, which works on the principle of magnetic attraction, may have future applications in joining other disconnected tubular structures in the body. The bile duct is an 8 cm-long tube essential for digestion, and injuries during routine gallbladder surgeries can lead to serious complications, including bile accumulation, inflammation, and pus formation.

The patient expressed relief and gratitude: "After years of pain and failed attempts, I'm finally back to normal. I can't thank the doctors enough for giving me a second chance at life."

This case not only highlights the clinical success of magnet-assisted biliary intervention but also demonstrates the importance of cross-disciplinary collaboration in solving complex medical challenges through minimally invasive methods. (ANI)

