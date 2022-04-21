New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A day after the DGCA grounded a SpiceJet plane over a passenger's complaint of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels, the aircraft took to the skies on Wednesday with all the suggested repairs, sources said on Thursday.

The passenger, travelling on the plane from Bengaluru to Guwahati on Tuesday, had posted pictures on Twitter showing dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels, sources mentioned.

Taking note of the tweet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded the Boeing 737 plane.

However, it took to the skies a day later after the airline conducted all the repairs as suggested by the aviation regulator, sources said.

Confirming the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "Aircraft interior cabin work was carried out on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed in Bengaluru at around 3.40 pm on April 19 on the direction of the DGCA."

The aircraft resumed flying on the morning of April 20 after DGCA approval, the spokesperson added.

